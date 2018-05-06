Two teams are already gone, and two more will have to say their goodbyes after dancing two new routines during Week 2 of the competition on "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes."

Week two will already serve as the halfway point of the competition on the ABC reality series, which is only running for four weeks this time around. This has already led to some impressive footwork by most of the teams, with four scoring either a 23 or a 24 out of 30 on their first dances in Week One. However, Week Two will prove to be an entirely different challenge for the remaining eight couples, as they will learn not only individual routines but team dances as well.

With a few teams already seeming like potential frontrunners, it seems likely that a few others are most at risk of elimination when the viewer votes from the previous week, as well as the newest batch of scores from the judges, are combined. Three, in particular, seem to be the most at risk of being eliminated during Week 2.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Though he is lovable and likely has a decent fan base, it's hard not to believe that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold, a.k.a Team Tall and Small will make it past week 2. Their popularity got them through Week One, but their scores were the lowest of the bunch. In addition, after the other two lowest scorers, Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson, were eliminated in Week One, it makes them the most vulnerable compared to the rest. Unless Kareem's skills improve to score him significantly higher than a 17 on his individual routine this time, or Lindsay finds a way to truly work through their massive height difference, things don't look good for the basketball legend.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Another basketball player could also be at risk this week—Notre Dame Student Arike Ogunbowale. Though she and Gleb Savchenko (their team name is Team MirrorBallers) did receive a respectable 20 points out of a possible 30 from the judges, it's worth noting that the college athlete, who still has a jam-packed schedule with school and finals, danced with sneakers on. The judges called her out on it after her routine and told her she needed to dance in heels for her next routine. If she's not comfortable in her new footwear and it shows in her footwork, then their scores could suffer, putting them at risk for elimination.

However, there is still a chance that one higher scoring team could find themselves out of the competition. Despite impressing the judges with a Foxtrot which earned them 23 points, Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber, a.k.a Team Axellent were the last team to be called safe. While that doesn't necessarily mean they were among the bottom performers when it came to viewer votes, there has been some negative reaction to Harding's presence on the show. If fans are genuinely choosing to not vote for her because of her reputation and her past, no good score will save her.

"Dancing With the Stars" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal