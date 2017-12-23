A pair of puppets used in the 1964 production of "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" is being auctioned off on eBay for an astounding asking price of $10 million. Restored to look like new in 2007, the original Rudolph and Santa Claus puppets have attracted 17 inquiries to date as more than 1400 people watch the listing.

The listing was posted by Peter Lutrario, a self-proclaimed 1960's Hollywood memorabilia collector who even owns Superman's costume from the 1950s TV series. Lutrario purchased the pieces in 2010 from a friend of Rick Goldschmidt, a Rankin/Bass expert. He was "willing to trade much of [the memorabilia]" he currently owned just to acquire the famed puppets, according to CNN.

ICYMI: 'RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER' Puppets Up For Sale For $10 Million On eBayhttps://t.co/8HwdqGIq2i pic.twitter.com/R3anMu3ivD — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) December 23, 2017

"These 2 puppets are certainly one of the most iconic and famous collectibles in the entire world, and are certainly the most famous holiday and Christmas props in the history of television," Lutrario wrote in the eBay listing's description. "We are dealing with something magnificent and iconic on a level all its own. To many, they are Christmas. We all grew up with them, and they are recognizable in an instant by every generation."

"Couple that with the fact that they are ONE OF A KIND. These are the only surviving props from the entire set," Lutrario.

By hitting the "Buy it Now" button, the purchaser will receive both puppets in addition to a decorative stand with a charger that has the ability to light Rudolph's red nose. All authenticated certificates will be included with purchase.

Goldschmidt doesn't believe anyone will pay $10 million to acquire the puppet pair.

Get your hands on the puppets from this 1964 holiday cartoon classic. https://t.co/wDjlH3u7CZ — Spectrum News RDU (@SpecNewsRDU) December 22, 2017

"No one's going to pay $10 million," Goldschmidt said, according to WPIX. "Not even a museum or the Smithsonian."

There is a possibility that the puppets could go for much less than its initial asking price. Since the auction boasts a "make an offer" feature, individuals could potentially place bids for the recognizable items at a lower amount. The purchaser will be able to receive free shipping with their transaction to the contrary of what eBay's auctioned payment section claims.

"I think many will agree that nothing brings back our childhood memories like the 1964 production of 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,'" Lutrario concluded in listing's description.

The auction will conclude Dec. 25 at 11: 59 p.m.

Photo: Twitter