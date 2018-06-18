Is Joan going to be a mom soon?

According to the synopsis for Season 6, episode 8 of CBS’ “Elementary,” Joan (Lucy Liu) takes a giant leap forward her decision to adopt.

Joan’s interest in adopting a child was piqued when she read the file of her late therapist about her in Season 6, episode 4. According to the therapist’s notes on Joan, Sherlock’s (Jonny Lee Miller) former sober companion “has strong maternal urges which she channels into her job rather than facing her fears of actually becoming a mother.”

Joan told her half-sister Lin (Samantha Quan) that she doesn’t know whether her therapist’s notes hurt her, but she did admit that it surprised her. In an attempt to make Joan feel better, Lin called Joan’s therapist a quack.

Photo: CBS

“She obviously didn’t get you. She saw what everyone sees when they look at you. You’re smart, strong, funny, driven, compassionate. She added all that up, and, somehow, she came up with the one thing you’re not, a mom,” Lin told Joan. “I’m sorry but I think that stinks. Everything she saw in you, that matters, all your best qualities, they’re not the things that would make you a great mother. They’re the things that do make you a great detective, a great friend, a great sister. I don’t care what you saw in that file. If it made you unhappy or feel incomplete somehow, you’re crazy. You are the most complete person I’ve ever met.”

It turned out, however, that Joan actually feels incomplete, as the episode ended with the ex-surgeon researching New York adoption attorneys on the Internet.

Also in tonight’s episode, Joan and Sherlock enter the world of the clean technology industry as they search for the killer of a woman found encased in cement.

In the promo for the hour, two construction workers find the victim’s body enclosed in a block of cement. To get details about the body, Joan, Sherlock and Marcus (Jon Michael Hill) visit the house of one of the construction workers. But their visit startles the construction worker, who tries to run away from them.

“Elementary” Season 6, episode 8, titled “Sand Trap,” airs on Monday, Jun 18 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.