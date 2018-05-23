Captain Gregson’s daughter Hannah is making a reappearance in an upcoming Season 6 episode of CBS’ “Elementary.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Rob Doherty revealed that Hannah (Liza J. Bennett) will be back with some personal issues that can further complicate her relationship with her father Captain Gregson (Aidan Quinn).

“We’ve [previously] shown her as a pretty complicated person, someone who, given a vast array of good choices, has a knack for finding a bad one,” Doherty said of Hannah, who’s also a cop like her dad. “She’s made some advances [though]. She has moved up the chain, but she’s dealing with some more personal problems that can and will affect her relationship with the department, but, more importantly, with her father.”

Bennett made his debut appearance as Hannah in Season 3, episode 5 of the procedural drama. In the said installment, Gregson physically assaulted Hannah’s partner after learning that he was abusive to her in the context of a romantic relationship. Hannah was not pleased with the way Gregson handled the situation and felt that his father’s action had caused talk among her fellow police officers. After Gregson shared the situation with Kitty (Ophelia Lovibond), Sherlock’s (Jonny Lee Miller) protégé helped the captain understand his daughter’s desire to not appear as a victim to her colleagues.

Hannah came back in Season 3, episode 20, in which she asked Joan’s (Lucy Liu) help in a case involving a string of robberies. When Joan pieced the case together, she gave Hannah the information to take to the lead detective. But much to Joan’s surprise, Hannah decided to act on the information herself to win a commendation and advance her career. When Gregson learned about what happened, he advised Joan not to help Hannah again.

Hannah is set to make her return in Season 6, episode 6, and according to the synopsis for the installment, Gregson is blindsided by a stunning personal confession from Hannah, who is now a sergeant.

“Elementary” Season 6, episode 6, titled “Give Me the Finger,” airs Monday, June 4 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.