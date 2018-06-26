Opportunities will soon be knocking on Marcus’ door on CBS’ “Elementary.”

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Rob Doherty revealed that certain opportunities at work will arise for Marcus (Jon Michael Hill) over the course of Season 6. While Marcus deserves those opportunities, Doherty said that the police detective won’t take grab any of it quickly.

“He’ll have to wrestle with whether to take these opportunities or stick with the status quo,” Doherty said of Marcus, before adding that this professional dilemma is going to force him “to look at how his decisions could impact developments in his personal life.”

Doherty also revealed that Marcus is still in a relationship with Chantal (Chasten Harmon). “That relationship has continued and flourished,” the exec producer said of Marcus’ love life. “We’ll also check in on the development of that [this season].”

Chantal was last seen at a hospital in Season 5, episode 21 after she was assaulted by an unidentified man at the end of the previous episode. The primary suspect in the assault was her ex-husband Roy (Robert Christopher Riley). Marcus, who was upset and angry with what happened to Chantal, wanted to be part of the investigation, but when his rage took over him while his fellow cops were conducting the official probe, Marcus was forced to team up with Sherlock (Jonny Lee Miller) on a separate and more compelling investigation into Roy.

Shockingly, before Marcus and Sherlock could identify the man that assaulted Chantal, Roy was found dead. Though it appeared that Roy died by suicide, the forensics team determined that Roy didn’t kill himself but was murdered.

In addition to Chantal, Morland (John Noble) is also set for a reappearance this season. “Family stuff will bring Morland and Sherlock back together [starting with the July 2 episode],” Doherty told TVLine. “There will be developments that require the two of them getting together in New York, where they’ll have to deal with the ramifications of something that happens within the Holmes family. They’ll [also] have to deal with the professional choice that Morland made a few years ago when he decided to become the head of what was left of Moriarty’s (Natalie Dormer) organization.”

“Elementary” Season 6 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS.