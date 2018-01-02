Ellen DeGeneres is amping up to host a new primetime series, but it’s most definitely not a talk show. The new program, “Ellen’s Game of Games,” premieres on NBC tonight (Jan. 2) and is a new kind of game show, taking some of the most popular games from her daytime series and making them bigger and crazier.

This is just one more big project for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” host to add to her list, which is why it’s no wonder that she earns the big bucks. The star is worth around $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and reportedly makes an estimated annual salary of $50 million for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Variety reveals. With that kind of income, she didn’t need to take on another show, but clearly this one was too fun to pass up.

Photo: NBC

DeGeneres serves as both host and executive producer of the hour-long game series, which features contestants who are pulled right from the audience and brought to the stage to take on challenges that involve navigating huge obstacles, answering difficult questions under an intense time pressure and plummeting to mysterious locations. There’s a big cash prize in it for those who are victorious through it all.

The names of the games only increase the fun and how could they not with some of them called “Blindfolded Musical Chairs,” “Dizzy Dash” and “Scary Go Round.” It all starts off with the contestants playing games over four rounds, with the winner of each round moving forward to play “Know or Go.” Whoever wins that advances to the last round to play “Hot Hands,” where they’ll try to guess as many answers as possible in a short amount of time.

Aside from this new show, DeGeneres continues to make people smile in the middle of the day with her celebrity interviews, fun pranks and heart-warming everyday-people stories on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She’s also a producer on “Jekyll,” an upcoming movie with Chris Evans about Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Tonight, though, the only DeGeneres project that needs to be enjoyed is her new game show, which airs on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.