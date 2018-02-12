Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her 60th birthday with a bang.

On Saturday, "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" host threw a grand birthday bash with her celebrity friends. According to People, there was a photo booth on-site to document who were present in the event.

Among DeGeneres' guests were Kanye and Kim Kardashian West, and power couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star even shared a photo of her with husband West, Teigen and Legend on Twitter. "Squad celebrating @TheEllenShow birthday!!!" Kardashian wrote in the caption.

Of course, DeGeneres' best pal, Jennifer Garner was also present. Olivia Munn, Meghan Trainor, Amy Schumer and more were also in attendance. Her guests shared several photos on their social media account from the event, but only Trainor had the most coveted photo of a silly shot with DeGeneres.

DeGeneres' birthday was on Jan. 26, she celebrated it on her show by inviting some of her popular friends. Aniston and Michelle Obama made an appearance on that episode.

On her birthday, DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi surprised her with a special present. The TV show was in tears after receiving the "best" gift from de Rossi

"It's your 60th birthday and this gift had to be really special and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about," de Rossi said (via Entertainment Tonight). "So, for your birthday, Ellen, I am bringing you and your hero, Dian, together by building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund."

According to de Rossi, for her present, she considered DeGeneres' desire to do more and her dedication to animals. The In fact, the "Finding Dory" star was significant in Meghan Markle's decision to adopt her first dog.

Prince Harry's fiancée told Best Health that she was in a dog shelter when DeGeneres and de Rossi arrived. She was having second thoughts if she would adopt the dog, but the TV host convinced her.

"Now, I don't now her, but Ellen goes 'Is that your dog?' And I said, 'No,' and she's like, 'You have to take that dog.' And I said, 'Well, I'm deciding' and she's like, 'Rescue the dog!'" Markle recalled. "It's sort of like if Oprah tells you to do something. I'm sitting there holding him and she's like 'Have you thought of a name for him yet?' And I said, 'Well, I think I'd name him Bogart,' and she's like 'You're taking the dog home.'"

Photo: Getty Images/Evans Vestal Ward