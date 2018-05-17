Elton John is confirmed to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

Despite initial claims that he has not received an invitation to the nuptials, TMZ reported that John will indeed play at least one song at the May 19 event. However, it is still unclear whether or not he will play the piano during his performance.

It has not also been confirmed whether or not John will sing for the royal couple during their wedding ceremony or at the reception.

John has a close relationship with the royal family, especially with Princess Diana. Following her demise, the award-winning singer was asked to perform “Candle In the Wind” at her funeral.

Earlier this year, John also recounted his friendship with the Princess of Wales.

“She was very much loved. She was a controversial figure in some respects, but not to me. I loved her because she did so much for AIDS and she was a great friend to me. We had our fallings out, but we reconciled in the end. It was an extraordinary summer. Gianni Versace was murdered and then Diana rang me up and we reconciled. And six weeks later, I’m in the same house, and she’s dead,” he said.

During his appearance on “Lorraine,” John continued, “It was an extraordinary and mesmerizing summer, and I just couldn’t believe what was going on. But she would be proud of her boys, and they’re doing a great job. And I’m proud of them, too.”

In 2011, John also attended Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle’s other celebrity wedding guests include Priyanka Chopra, Janina Gavankar, George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Spice Girls, James Corden, Patrick J. Adams, Troian Bellisario, Gabriel Macht, and more.

The couple will tie the knot on May 19 at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT) at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. A lunch reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II will follow after the carriage procession at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT).

Photo: Getty Images/Brad Barket