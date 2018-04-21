Elton John has nothing but wonderful things to say about Prince Harry.

In the essay he penned for TIME, the award-winning musician also revealed what it was like to meet the 33-year-old prince when he was still a young boy.

“I first met an extremely shy and sweet Prince Harry at a private lunch at Kensington Palace, given by his mother Princess Diana for Gianni Versace and me many years ago. What a joy it has been to see that young boy grow up to inherit his mother’s warmth, sense of humor and courage to stand up and champion the causes he truly believes in,” he said.

The “Candle In the Wind” singer also shared the causes that both he and Prince Harry are passionate about.

“Harry and I have bonded over a passionate desire to end the global AIDS epidemic, a disease for which his mother did so much important early work to fight stigma and build awareness. He is equally passionate when it comes to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health issues – blowing a much-needed breath of fresh air into the British stuffiness that has kept vital conversations lurking in the shadows,” the singer added.

Other than this, John also said that Prince Harry has the unique ability to make other people feel at ease regardless of the situation they are in.

“As he has grown into maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help,” he said.

Meanwhile, John last spoke about Prince Harry in March after he was asked if he would be attending his and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding. While speaking with BBCRadio2 (via Entertainment Weekly) about his tribute albums, “Revamp” and “Restoration,” he said that he has not received an invitation to the royal nuptials.

But given the opportunity to perform there, John said that he’s open to taking the stage with Kanye West and the Spice Girls. West has not been invited to the royal wedding either.

Photo: Getty Images/Paul Hackett - WPA Pool