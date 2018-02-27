Name recognition often goes a long way in politics. One Arkansas man is betting hard on that theory, as the state's voters may see the name Elvis Presley on the ballot in the 2018 congressional elections, the Associated Press reported.

Elvis A. Presley, otherwise known as "The King of Rock and Roll," has been dead for more than four decades. The candidate running for the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arkansas is Elvis D. Presley, an Elvis impersonator and a Libertarian challenger to Republican Rick Crawford.

Elvis Presley is running for an Arkansas congressional seat https://t.co/6NKQLDLh48 pic.twitter.com/SXRA1891bg — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2018

Elvis D. Presley has performed on-stage in the guise of the late musician for years, and even legally changed his name for full effect, according to Arkansas Online. He was one of dozens of candidates for public office Arkansas’ Libertarian Party announced Monday. He has run for office several times, including an Arkansas gubernatorial campaign and a run for state legislature.

His page on the Pulaski County Libertarian Party’s website offers some more details about his identity and political makeup.

“I don’t believe in trickle-down economics. I do believe that we all should carry our own weight and help those that can’t. We need to work on a scale back of our local, state and federal level of government. We also need to utilize our monetary fund. Make it more efficient for the people of Arkansas. We need to tap our renewable sources in Arkansas to divert the rising fuel cost.”

The Huffington Post also found footage of Presley performing his namesake’s music several years ago.

Photo: National Archive/Newsmakers