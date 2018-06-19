A private jet once owned by Elvis Presley is up for auction despite having only been bought by a new owner last year for $430,000. The red 1962 Lockheed Jetstar has no engine and needs a restoration of its cockpit.

The auction was announced by IronPlanet, which released the photos of the jet that has been sitting on a tarmac in Roswell, New Mexico. Lindsay Goldstein, a spokeswoman for IronPlanet, said the current owner “has not made any changes to this piece of history.”

“The jet is the only one of the three planes belonging to Elvis Presley, which is still privately owned, while the other two are owned by the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee,” IronPlanet said in the description.

A previous auction house claimed Presley had designed the interior of the jet that has gold-tone woodwork, red velvet seats and red shag carpet. However, a previous owner disputed the king of rock 'n' roll designed its red velvet interior.

Roy McKay told NBC-affiliated KOB-TV in Albuquerque he designed the interior himself, adding during the purchase, it had a two-toned gray interior and “kind of looked like a casket.”

Later, the then-GWS Auctions spokesman Carl Carter told the Associated Press the auction house was confident Presley designed the interior.

In 2015, Julien’s Auctions, a Beverly Hills, California-based auction house that specializes in entertainment memorabilia, auctioned Presley's two planes, called the Lisa Marie and the Hound Dog II. Presley bought the two jets, which are no longer airworthy, in 1975, just two years before his death.

“It gives us an insight into how he lived and how Elvis, the King, traveled, and the lifestyle he lived, on board the Lisa Marie,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions, said in a video posted on YouTube, at the time.

Presley died Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42 in Memphis.

Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake