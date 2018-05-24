Emilia Clarke doesn’t want to let go of her “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen, so she plans to get a dragon tattoo to memorialize her role on the hit HBO series.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old British actress made an appearance on “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” to promote her new movie, “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” During the interview, co-host Ryan Seacrest made a shocking revelation about what Clarke did earlier this week.

According to Seacrest, he was turned down by a tattoo parlor the other day because Clarke booked the establishment for an appointment that day. Seacrest also revealed that he found out from the staff that the actress was getting a dragon tattoo.

When co-host Kelly Ripa asked Clarke if she was really doing it, the actress did not deny it. She even couldn’t hold her excitement as she exclaimed, “Yes! Sorry, mom!” Clarke went on to reveal that she is getting a dragon tattoo to commemorate her time on the smash hit series, which is inspired by George R.R. Martin’s best-selling book series, “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

“I’m going to get a dragon right here [pointing at her wrist],” Clarke said. She then added that she wants it to look like as if it’s flying away. “So I think that’s cool. A little kind of peace out.” Clarke’s Daenerys is a ruthless queen with three dragons, so it’s easy to see why she wants something that would remind her of the role that catapulted her to fame, as per People.

“Game of Thrones” is set to end next year with the show’s eighth season. Clarke has already shot her final scene for the series, and she seems spooked by it when she spoke to Vanity Fair about the experience. She admitted that it made her feel a lot of emotions “knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is …”

Earlier this month, Clarke gushed to The Hollywood Reporter about what she really feels now that she’s about to move on from playing the Mother of Dragons. “The transformation of Daenerys is the greatest gift I’ve been given as an actor. Daenerys is so much a part of who I am, and I am so much a part of who she is, so it’s this incredibly frightening thing to walk away from — but at the same time, unbelievably exciting,” she said.

