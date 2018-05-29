Emilia Wickstead has spoken up about the issues involving her and Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

The New Zealand-based designer has denied that she claimed Markle's gown was a copy of one of her designs, despite previously saying that there was a resemblance between the two dresses. On Sunday, Wickstead took to Instagram after her Twitter account was suspended and released a statement.

"I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and on-line over the past few days," she wrote. "Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admirable and respect for her."

Wickstead denied the claims that Markle's Givenchy gown, which was designed by Clare Waight Keller, was a copy of her dress. She insisted that she did not believe this was so because she respects Keller.

"I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy - a huge source of inspiration to me," she insisted.

Wickstead ended her post with well-wishes for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. She hoped that the newlyweds would have a "wonderful, happy and love filled life together."

Wickstead's post received mixed reactions from her followers. Some felt that she was just trying to redeem herself, while others believed that she should not be sorry as she was only telling the truth.

"Don't apologize! You told the truth!" fischnet commented.

"Loool trying to redeem yourself," tamzzzj wrote.

"@emiliawickstead guess you were afraid of losing the royal approval and blessing of #duchessofcambridge #duchessofsussex not wearing your clothes anymore. Try and be a little more professional next time," moniquelouise1985 posted.

Wickstead's Twitter account has been suspended after she reportedly ranted about Markle's wedding dress. According to Daily Mail, the designer posted this: "Her dress is identical to one of our dresses. Apparently, a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

In addition, she also criticized Markle's look. "If you choose a simple design the fit should be perfect. Her wedding dress was quite loose," Wickstead wrote.

Some netizens didn't like Wickstead's post and called her "unprofessional." One user advised her to raise her complaints directly to Givenchy as ranting on social media is not the best way to address her concerns.

Photo: Getty Images/ Owen Humphries