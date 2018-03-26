The “Devil Wears Prada” book is getting a sequel, so does that mean a second movie is on the way? Not quite yet, but it sounds like star Emily Blunt is ready for it.

“I mean if everyone wanted to do it, it would be cool... I’d be down,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

Blunt would actually be the most important character if the movie were to adapt the latest “Devil Wears Prada” sequel. Blunt played supporting character Emily in the movie, but author Lauren Weisberger is making her new book all about Miranda’s first assistant.

However, it doesn’t sound like Blunt would need her cast mates to do the film. The book, titled “When Life Gives You Lululemons,” follows Emily after she stops working for Miranda. She is now an image consultant who has been working in Hollywood, but she’ll need to venture out to the Greenwich, Connecticut (which horrifies her) to land a career-saving client.

While Meryl Streep’s character, Miranda Priestly, doesn’t seem to be a big part of the book, which hits shelves June 18, the movie would likely find a way to fit her in for a cameo appearance, at the very least. After all, Streep and Blunt just can’t seem to stop working together. They both appeared in 2014’s “Into the Woods,” and Streep has a cameo in the upcoming “Mary Poppins” sequel, which stars Blunt.

“We have really set a tone that we never play characters that like each other very much. And so we are continuing with that tradition in this,” Blunt said of the new Disney movie. “I don’t know if we could ever play like best pals in something. It’s just not what works for Meryl and I.”

It’s not just Streep that the “A Quiet Place” star sees often. Blunt’s brother-in-law is Nigel actor Stanley Tucci. However, he has made his feelings about a sequel clear, and he isn’t as ready as Blunt.

“That’s never going to happen,” Tucci said in 2016 (via the Hollywood Reporter). “Sometimes it’s best just to leave things. If you try to redo it, let’s face it, there are very few sequels that actually work.”

No official plans for a “Devil Wears Prada” sequel have been announced yet.