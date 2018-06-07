Eminem’s (real name Marshall Bruce Mathers III) daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, recently graduated from Michigan State University, but she does not plan to pursue a career in music post-college.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old was interviewed by Daily Mail about her first career move now that she’s done with her studies and whether or not she’s still close to her father.

According to Mathers, she’s still uncertain on what she’s doing next after finishing her degree in psychology. “I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still,” she told the tabloid newspaper. However, she admitted that she’s considering a career as an influencer.

When asked if she’s also thinking of doing music just like Eminem, Mathers said she does not plan to follow in the footsteps of the Grammy-winning rapper. She then confessed that she’s received a lot of offers. “People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” she said.

Mathers divulged that she’s been approached for modelling gigs, but she didn’t say if she’s accepting any of them now that she has graduated. She added she didn’t get offers from magazines but from “companies who work with them.”

Mathers, who is the only biological daughter of the “Lose Yourself” hitmaker with ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, also disclosed that she and her father “are very close.” When asked if Eminem is supportive of her and her lifestyle, she simply responded, “Of course.”

The new grad currently stays in Michigan where she has a four-bedroom house, which is just a few minutes away from her family home in Detroit and is close to where her boyfriend of two years Evan McClintock is living, according to Us Weekly.

Since Mathers lives nearby her mother’s house, she said she frequently visits her there and spends time with half-siblings Whitney and Parker.

Eminem and Kim had a very rocky and scandalous relationship. The two welcomed their daughter in 1995 and got married in 1999. They divorced in 2001 and remarried a few years later. They ultimately put an end to their romance in 2006, as per People.

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris