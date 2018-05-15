British actress Emma Thompson was recently asked to share her thoughts on the royal wedding. But the “Love Actually” star that she doesn’t have any.

“Not a single thought about it in my head to share with you, I’m so sorry,” she told Sky News (via Express).

When asked to elaborate on what she meant, Thompson said that she doesn’t know Prince Harry and Markle personally so she has nothing to say about their May 19 wedding.

“Obviously yes but I don’t know them, of course, I do. Stop it, just stop it okay. Stop doing the ‘let’s talk about the royal wedding.’ Just give the poor kids a break,” she said.

But there is one wedding that Thompson cannot stop thinking about. Her son will wed sometime next year.

“I haven’t even, it doesn’t occur to me actually, my son is getting married next year so I am much more sort of dealing with that but really I have nothing to say about it,” she said.

Thompson is not the only British who doesn’t seem to care about the royal wedding. A recent poll revealed that 66 percent of Britons are not interested in the major event. Sixty percent of Britons are also planning on having a normal weekend that won’t have anything to do with the royal nuptials.

Graham Smith, chief executive of the Republic, told Express, “This poll shows a very clear picture of a nation disinterested and apathetic about the royal family. The vast majority of the people in this country and around the world are not watching, don’t care and will be getting on their lives as normal. There is a sizeable number of people that are interested and enjoy it, and that number is big enough to warrant the media’s interest. But that is very different to saying everybody loves the Royals.”

The poll results also echoed James Corden’s recent statements about the royal wedding. He said that Americans are more excited to see Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot than the British.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury