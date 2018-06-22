It appeared as if Emma Watson was back on the dating market following reports of a break-up with rumored boyfriend Chord Overstreet. However, it looks like the actress may be interested in continuing her romance with the “Glee” actor.

Watson and Overstreet, who reportedly split after dating for four months, looked like a happy couple when they were photographed kissing during an afternoon excursion earlier this week.

Overstreet and Watson were spotted shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where they took some time to indulge in a little PDA, according to PopSugar. The couple appeared to be in great spirits as they looked around at various items while sharing a kiss and posing for selfies.

News of the breakup began to circulate at the end of May when sources close to the stars began confirming the two had ended their relationship. “It was never going to be a long-term thing,” a source told People at the time.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

One insider told Page Six, the romance simply fizzled out. “Emma and Chord kept quiet about their relationship at first but they really hit it off. They spent a lot of time together in Los Angeles and were photographed quite a bit just a couple of months ago,” the source said.

“But things just haven’t worked out between them and they are both now single again,” the insider added.

Overstreet and Watson, who met through friends, were romantically linked to one another in February when they were spotted at a Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats concert. In March, the “Beauty and the Beast” star was seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, where the “Carried Away” singer kept his distance while following her to the same exit.

In 2017, the actress told Vanity Fair she takes special precautions whenever she enters into a new relationship for the sake of her privacy. “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways,” she explained.

Neither Watson nor Overstreet have commented on the status of their relationship. Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images