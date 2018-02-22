A young girl received a "minor injury" to her forehead aboard Southwest Airlines flight 1904 Wednesday night after she approached an emotional support dog.

The dog’s teeth scraped the girl’s forehead onboard Southwest Airlines flight 1904 Wednesday, with the incident first being reported by fellow passenger Todd Rice on Twitter. “Southwest flight 1904 allows a support dog on the plane, bites kid, paramedics now on plane. Why are dogs on the plane?! Never again will I fly SWA,” he tweeted. Southwest Airlines representatives said the girl was cleared to continue on with the flight to Portland.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Southwest Airlines officials told the Arizona Republic that both the emotional support dog and the handler stayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and the flight took off about 20 minutes behind schedule. They described the girl as 6 or 7 years old and she had received the “minor injury” after she “approached the animal,” Southwest told ABC15.

"As always, the safety of our customers is our highest priority,'' Southwest said in a statement.

Photo: Screenshot: Twitter