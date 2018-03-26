“Empire” Season 4 is set to return this week, and viewers will finally find out what happens to Lucious when he wakes up from being injected with a substance right after learning one of Andre’s darkest secrets.

Although fans will have to wait a few more days before learning the specifics, cast member Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon, shared some spoilers about his onscreen father’s future ahead of the spring premiere set to air on Fox.

In the midseason finale, Lucious (Terrence Howard) visited Andre (Trai Byers), who was asleep in the hospital. However, the eldest Lyon, who was in a delirious state and strapped down in an effort to get rid of all the drugs in his system, confessed he was the one who set Lucious up to be killed in the car explosion that took place in Season 3.

After hearing his son’s confession, Lucious’ former nurse, Claudia (Demi Moore) stuck a needle in his neck and the music mogul passed out. Lucious was later seen strapped down to a bed as Claudia told him she will never leave him.

When “Empire” returns, Smollett revealed the family will come together amid the crisis and try to figure out what happened. “You see Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) bossed up, ready to get her man. A lot of stuff goes down in that cabin,” the actor said in a video featured on Us Weekly.

“There’s one bit of information that they still need to find out as a family and that is the truth of who tried to kill Lucious,” he added.

Although Lucious survived the car accident, he briefly lost his memory which prompted the Lyons to hire Claudia. Little did they know, she had no intention of helping Lucious return to the person he was before the accident.

“In season 4, we see that Lucious is going through rehab and really trying to heal and regain some of his memory,” Smollett said reflecting on the first half of the season.

“Claudia … she’s just shady. When Claudia took Lucious to the lion and he grabbed her and he kissed her, I didn’t understand why!”

The star confessed he actually suspected Claudia was going to cause trouble from the very beginning. “I just wanna say that I warned people many, many interviews ago about Nurse Claudia. I said she was crazy! I said it,” Smollett stated.

Fans will just have to wait and see what type of deranged behavior Claudia is capable of when “Empire” Season 4 returns Wednesday, at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox.

Photo: Michael Lavine/FOX