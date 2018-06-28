It is the FIFA World Cup and upsets are part and parcel of the tournament like we saw with Germany, who were knocked out of the tournament following a shocking 2-0 loss to South Korea on Wednesday.

It was never expected the reigning champions will finish last in a group that had Sweden, Mexico and Korea Republic — but two poor performances ensured they were on their way back home after the group stages.

Despite the possibility of upsets, every team will be hoping for a favorable draw in the round of 16 stage and that is why England and Belgium could be playing to finish second in Group G when they face each other Thursday.

England and Belgium are the most prolific teams in the tournament thus far, having netted eight goals in their first two games to ensure progress to the next stage of the World Cup. Both the teams are equal on points at the moment and the winner will finish at the top of the group.

England’s match with Belgium will be the final encounter of the group stages with all the other significant matches already having been played and positions decided. As things stand, the team finishing second in Group G will be handed the easier side of the knockout draw.

If England or Belgium top Group G:

The winning team will be drawn in the same half as Brazil, Argentina, France, Portugal, Uruguay and Mexico. In their opening round of 16 match, England or Belgium could face one of Senegal, Japan or Colombia. If they win, they will come up against the winner between Brazil and Mexico in the quarterfinals. If they progress to the last four one of France, Argentina, Portugal or Uruguay will await them.

If England or Belgium finish second in Group G:

The second placed team will be drawn in the half consisting of Sweden, Switzerland, Croatia, Denmark, Russia and Spain. In their opening round of 16 match, England or Belgium will again be drawn against one of Senegal, Japan or Colombia. But if they progress, they will face a relatively easier selection of either Sweden or Switzerland in the quarterfinals. If they progress to the last four it will be one of Croatia, Denmark, Spain or hosts Russia.

Looking at the above scenarios, both teams, who have not had the best of luck in major FIFA tournaments in recent years will certainly prefer the second option. Winning momentum is always good to have, but a potential clash against favorites Brazil in the quarterfinal will not be high on both teams’ agendas.

However, the two teams’ form thus far has brought about another situation in the event of a draw. Belgium and England are currently equal on points and have also scored and conceded the same amount of goals — 8 for and 2 against.

In the event of a draw and both teams are tied on points scored, goal difference and goals scored — the decision on who finishes ahead will made based on fair play with the team that has accumulated fewer cards finishing first.

In that case, England will top the group as they have received just two yellow cards in as many games, while Belgium have one more — with all three coming in their game against Panama.

It is certain both the teams are aware of all the permutations and combinations going into the game. England and Belgium are likely to feature much changed lineups, but it will be intriguing to see who pushes for the win.

