Ensa Cosby, the daughter of disgraced comedian Bill Cosby died at 44 after battling health problems, reports said.

Ensa died due to kidney failure, her family spokesman said in a statement on the comedian’s official Facebook page.

“The Cosby Family thanks, many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa, who recently died from renal disease,” publicist Andrew Wyatt said.

Ensa breathed her last in Massachusetts on Friday, TMZ, who first broke the news, reported. She was the second-youngest of the Cosby children. Renal disease is a form of kidney failure. It occurs when the kidneys lose the ability to remove waste and balance fluids from one’s body.

Ensa was in the news last year when she defended her father and pledged his innocence after he was accused of sexual assault by several women.

"The accusations against my father have been one-sided since the beginning and, when he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I've seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I have witnessed my father's reputation and legendary work be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal," Ensa said in a statement recorded and aired on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club" last May.

Cosby, who is due in court next Monday for a pretrial hearing, may request to postpone the trial in the wake of his daughter’s death, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Photo: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images

Cosby was accused of sexual assault by dozens of women including Andrea Constad, who was the first woman to testify against him. Cosby’s trial dates back to 2004 when he allegedly raped and drugged then Temple University employee Constad.

The comedian’s family was very supportive of him since his trial began. However, his wife Camille Cosby always maintained silence. For the first time since his trial began, Camille appeared at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, in December last year.

“I met my husband, Bill Cosby, in 1963 and we were married in 1964. The man I met and fell in love with and whom I continue to love is the man you all knew through his work. He is a kind man, a generous man, a funny man and a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He is the man you thought you knew,” she said of Cosby in a statement.

“There appears to be no vetting of my husband’s accusers before stories are published or aired. An accusation is published and immediately goes viral. None of us will ever want to be in the position of attacking a victim. But the question should be asked — who is the victim?” she further said at the time.