One of the problems with the endgame in “Fortnite” is that a Victory Royale might depend on how good players are at building. Epic Games has recognized that this is a problem and said that it plans to change up how the endgame in “Fortnite” works and allows users to win using different strategies.

“We are going to continue to make changes to evolve the game to give players multiple ways to counter each other in combat, and create more strategies to win the game. ‘Fortnite’ is constantly evolving. Our goal with any changes is to keep the game fun and interesting, keeping it feeling fresh and new,” Epic Games said on its blog.

“It’s important to support a variety of late game strategies, that don’t boil down to ‘just build lol’. We strongly believe that the evolution of ‘Fortnite’ supports a wide range of play styles and counterplay. Currently, the superiority of shotguns, rockets, and uncapped building are such a dominant play style in the final circle that most other strategies are being drowned out.”

Recently, Epic Games updated “Fortnite” to solve one of these issues. In the V4.4 update, the developer reduced the rocket launcher ammo capacity and extended the weapon’s reload times. Now, players will only be able to carry a maximum of 12 unloaded rocket ammo. Reload times will still be based on rarity. A Rare rocket launcher takes 2.8 seconds to reload, while an Epic rocket launcher takes 2.66 seconds. A Legendary rocket launcher now takes 2.52 seconds to reload.

“We have made a few changes recently -- and will continue to make more -- to give you options to counter other players in combat, especially in the late game,” Epic Games said. “We are exploring changes to weapon balance and resource economy, like e.g. resource caps.”

Currently, players will be able to carry 999 of wood, brick and metal in “Fortnite.” These are required to start building fortifications and is almost always crucial by the end of the game. A Battle Royale match typically ends with players building rapidly to get cover and outmaneuver their opponents and face each other with shotguns and rocket launchers, as pointed out by Eurogamer. If Epic Games decides to move forward with these changes, then surely it would make the “Fortnite” endgame a lot more interesting and will encourage players to devise new strategies.

“You should be able to find Victory Royales through multiple strategies. Shotguns should be strong, but other weapons have room to grow. Not every encounter should have to end in a build-off. We want to empower you to showcase your skill, strategy, and tactics in all variety of ways,” Epic Games said. “We’ll be exploring these changes over the next few weeks - we’re excited to hear your thoughts and encourage you to participate in discussions on our various social channels.”

Photo: Epic Games