Eric Decker and Jessie James now have a family of five. The couple welcomed their third child together over the weekend, and they couldn’t help but gush about the newborn on social media.

On Monday, the country songstress took to Instagram to share a photo of her cradling her newborn son in her hospital room. In the caption, James revealed the name of their third baby. “Forrest Bradley Decker born March 31st weighing 9lbs. We are so in love,” she wrote.

Hours later, Decker also grabbed the opportunity to proudly show off his second son to his followers on Instagram. He posted a snap of him looking intently into the infant’s eyes. He then expressed in his caption how his heart is now full and how his wolf pack is completed by the birth of baby Forrest. He even joked that his wife surely knows “how to grow some babies!!”

The NFL player and the “Lights Down Low” hitmaker first announced that they were expecting their third baby last October. They then revealed later that month that they were having a son. Since then, James regularly updated her fans on social media about her pregnancy.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last year, James admitted that it was Decker who pushed for them to have another baby. They already have a daughter named Vivianne Rose, 4, and a son named Eric II, 2, but the football wide receiver wanted more.

“[Eric] wanted it. He’s the one that was pushing this. He’s very excited, he’s always wanted a big family. He loves me pregnant. It’s one of his favorite times. He told me, ‘I just love you pregnant. It’s just my favorite. I love your belly. I love everything about it,’” she said.

James then shared that her husband may be enjoying life when she has a bun in the oven because she has this tendency to cook more while expecting. “I cook a lot, but when I’m pregnant, I cook even more and I experiment with more foods and stuff, so he loves that.”

