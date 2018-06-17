International Boxing Federation welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. is targeting a title unification clash next after his win over Carlos Ocampo Saturday night in Dallas, Texas.

Spence defeated the previously undefeated Ocampo by knockout in the first round as his body shots proved to be too much for the Mexican who went to the ground seething in pain.

The win takes Spence's unbeaten record to 24-0 with nine of his 21 knockouts coming by way of body shots as he would have liked to have given the 12,600 fans at the sellout Ford Center a longer show.

"I was a little disappointed. I wanted to give the crowd their money’s worth," Spence said afterwards, as per World Boxing News. "I wanted him to sustain a bit and give him some punishment, but the body shot got him and I dropped him."

"I knew if I hit him again he would probably drop. That was my game plan. I’m the body snatcher. If he reacts weirdly, I just keep going to the body and I keep breaking him down."

Photo: Al Bello/Getty Images

Spence was fighting in Dallas for the first time since 2015 and spoke of how it was a dream to perform there, especially in front of Dallas Cowboys players and president Jerry Jones.

"This moment is a dream," Spence added. "I wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys and now I’m fighting in front of the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones. Thank you to the whole Dallas Cowboys organization. We’ll definitely be back after I unify some titles. We’ll make this an annual thing where I fight here."

Spence has long spoken of his desire to unify the 147-pound division before moving up to light middleweight. His plan in doing so involves fighting the winner of the Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter fight, both of whom will clash in August at the Barclays Center in New York for Keith Thurman's now-vacant World Boxing Council welterweight title.

"I want to fight the best," Spence explained. "Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter are fighting each other (for the WBC title) and I definitely want to make that a unifying fight. We both have the same management, we both fight on SHOWTIME. Why not make that happen? I definitely want that fight whenever it’s available."

A potential victory over the winner of that fight could set up a dream bout with the recently-crowned World Boxing Organization welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who defeated Jeff Horn earlier this month to become a three-weight world champion.

Former five-weight world champion and future Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather is one figure who is particularly enticed by that match-up, stating in April that it could be boxing's biggest fight.

"Honestly speaking, I think soon the biggest fight that's going to be in boxing is Terence Crawford and Errol Spence," Mayweather said. "That's going to be a huge fight I think in boxing. In the future [it's going to be pay-per-view worthy], in the future [it will be pay-per-view] but not right now. I would pay to see it."