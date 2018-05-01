Etta Ng, the estranged teenage daughter of actor Jackie Chan, released a video last week, ranting about not being accepted by her family after she came out as lesbian, which left her and her partner, Andi Autumn, homeless.

Etta Ng Chok Lam, who goes by “Etta Ng,” was the love child of Chan and former Miss Asia title winner Elaine Ng Yi Lei. Both of them had an affair in 1998, while Chan was married to his current wife, Joan Lin. Etta was born in 1999, and was brought up her mother.

Here are a few facts about Etta.

Etta’s coming out of closet

In 2017, Etta went public with her sexuality and introduced her girlfriend to the world in a series of Instagram posts.

“People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close-mindedness but I am at that point where I realize that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me.”

Following her big reveal, she moved out of her family’s house and dropped out of school to live with Autumn.

Etta claims that she and her girlfriend are broke

In the video, which both Etta and Autumn pleaded people to share across social media platforms so that more people become aware of their situation, Chan’s teenage daughter said: “Hi I’m Jackie Chan’s daughter and this is my girlfriend Andi. We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things.”

Reading from a piece of paper, the 19-year-old said that she had exhausted all the avenues looking for help but had struck out on her luck.

The following video contains explicit language:

“I don’t even understand. We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospital, the food banks, LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don’t give a s---. Two people in love that share love are trying not to get split apart and they’re trying to f--- us over just because – I don’t understand it – I love her,” she said.

Then she explained why the internet was her last resort: “At this point, we have nowhere to go because the friend of Andi’s that is helping, can no longer house us. We understand people who are busy but this is a bit much. And now I can only turn to the internet for help as there is strength in numbers.”

"We don’t know the next time we will have internet access so we might be off the grid for a while. All I know is that our love is stronger than this but we are getting tired of it. No one we know, family, friend or government services will help,” she added.

Etta’s relationship with her father

Etta’s relationship with Chan was strained from her childhood. In a June 2015 interview, she said: "He is not my dad. I have no feelings for him. He is my biological father but he is not in my life."

She added that Chan was a stranger to her and she was "far from forgiving him after all these years".

Although the teenager said that she grew up watching her father’s movies, she never related with him. “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father. I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, 'Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor'."

Photo: Getty Images/ Ulet Ifansasti

Etta goes by her mother, Elaine’s last name, instead of her father’s.

Chan has also refrained from discussing his daughter in public, but briefly referred to the subject two months before Etta’s 2015 interview.

"Sometimes it is better to not talk about certain things. Let nature take its course,” he said when asked about his daughter.

Etta’s relationship with her mother

While she did not have the best relationship with her mother, Etta said she had eventually mended the rift between them. Elaine struggled to bring up her daughter, and their relationship suffered when the former admitted to having a drinking problem.

After reuniting with her mother, Etta said back in 2015 that her mother would respect her decision to go and visit Chan if she wanted.

However, in March 2017, Elaine was briefly arrested after Etta accused her of criminal intimidation, 8 Days reported.

Former actress-turned-solicitor Mary Jean Reimer, who accompanied Elaine to the press conference, following her release, told the media: “Elaine has been jobless. But she still has to pay Etta’s school fees which are HK$17,000 ($2166) a month, and she also has to cover their daily expenses. We had tried to ask Jackie Chan for money but he said he wouldn’t ‘give us a single cent.’ From the day Etta was born, she has never taken a single cent from her father! So I hope everyone will give mother and daughter some respect.”

It was reported that following Etta’s announcement regarding her sexuality, her relationship became even more strained with her mother.