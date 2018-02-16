Jennifer Aniston fans were shocked when she and husband Justin Theroux announced Feb. 15 that they had separated after just over two years of marriage, but some are also picking up on the fact that this announcement is very similar to one she made more than 10 years ago—when she announced she was splitting from the-hubby Brad Pitt.

Following news of the split, E! News noticed that the announcement regarding the end of her marriage to Theroux contained some similar phrasing that was there when she and Pitt announced they were splitting up in early 2005. Aside from the usual statements from celebrity couples which discuss the hope that they remain friends after their splits, both statements also contained phrasing about the decision to put the news out there themselves, and not let the tabloids do it for them.

However, while those statements may be similar, it could also be because Aniston has become something of a celebrity expert on the subjects of divorce and relationships. Following her split from Pitt, her relationships with other men, including Vince Vaughan and John Mayer, leading up to her romance with Theroux, became highly scrutinized in the tabloid media. She also dealt with questions about these relationships in nearly every interview she did following her first divorce.

Because of that, though she has likely grown tired of having to discuss her past, Aniston has also produced some very deep and meaningful quotes about the subject. Here's a look back at some of the more memorable things she has said about divorce, marriage and relationships in general since her divorce from Pitt.

Photo: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images From a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair:

"A man divorcing would never be accused of choosing career over children. That really pissed me off. I've never in my life said I didn't want to have children. I did and I do and I will! The women that inspire me are the ones who have careers and children; why would I want to limit myself? I've always wanted to have children, and I would never give up that experience for a career. I want to have it all."

"Relationships are two people; everyone is accountable. A lot goes into a relationship coming together, and a lot goes into a relationship falling apart. She'd [her therapist] say, 'Even if it's 98 percent the other person's fault, It's 2 percent yours, and that's what we're going to focus on.' You can only clean up your side of the street."

"What's fantastic about marriage is getting through those ebbs and flows with the same person, and looking across the room and saying, 'I'm still here. And I still love you.' You re-meet, reconnect. You have marriages within marriages within marriages. That's what I love about marriage. That's what I want in marriage. It's unfortunate, but we live in a very disposable society... Most couples draw up divorce papers when they're missing out on an amazing moment of deepening and enlightenment and connection."

From a 2008 interview with Vogue:

"There is more to me than just a tabloid girl. This whole 'Poor lonely Jen' thing, this idea that I'm so unlucky in love? I actually feel I've been unbelievably lucky in love. Just because at this stage my life doesn't have the traditional framework to it—the husband and the two kids and the house in Connecticut—it's mine. It's my experience. And if you don't like the way it looks, then stop looking at it! Because I feel good. I don't feel like I'm supposed to be any further along or somewhere that I'm not. I'm right where I'm supposed to be."

"I don't know. I don't...like...girls...whining...and complaining...about...wanting a man! I never liked 'Sex and the City,' the kind of thing where women only feel empowered once they find the Man. It is just not up my alley. I don't believe in it. There is nothing you can control about love."

"Well, it was never that bad. I mean, look, it's not like divorce is something that you go, 'Oooh, I can't wait to get divorced!' It doesn't feel like a tickle. But I've got to tell you, it's so vague at this point, it's so faraway in my mind, I can't even remember the darkness. I mean, in the end, we really had an amicable split, It wasn't mean and hateful and all of this stuff that they tries to create about Brad can't talk to Jen and Jen can't talk to Brad because this person won't allow it. It just didn't happen. The marriage didn't work out...Whoever said everything has to be forever, that's setting your hopes too high. It's too much pressure. And I think if you put that pressure on yourself—because I did! Fairy Tale! It has to be the right one!-- that's unattainable.

From a 2009 interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia:

"I think it's important to have closure in any relationship that ends—from a romantic relationship to a friendship. You should always have a sense of clarity at the end and know why it began and why it ended. You need that in your life to move cleanly into your next phase."

From a 2012 interview with GQ:

"It's a growing, literally living thing. There's going to be growing pains, there's going to be awkward moments—your lanky phase, your pimpled phase. I think that's the beauty of a relationship. But if the road starts to...[diverge]… and one person is growing this way and the other is growing that way...Sometimes that can happen and you can stay together, and sometimes you can't."

From a 2016 interview with Marie Claire: