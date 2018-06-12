It’s official! Season 31 of “The Amazing Race” will feature a major crossover of stars from all three of CBS’ reality franchises.

After speculation over the last month that “The Amazing Race” was going to first feature a cast of all “Big Brother” alums, before news broke that members from past seasons of “Survivor” had also been cast, the show confirmed that the new cast would consist of members from all three reality franchises. The news came via a video of host Phil Keoghan at the show’s starting line, which was shared to the official Amazing Race Twitter account over the weekend.

“I wanted to let you in on a little secret,” Keoghan says in the video. “I am at the start of ‘Amazing Race’ 31, and for the first time ever, we have a reality clash between fierce competitors from three of your favorite shows—‘Survivor,’ ‘Big Brother,’ and ‘The Amazing Race.’ Trust me, this is going to be crazy time. I know it because I have met the contestants. They are excited.”

While it is unclear in the video where the starting line began, and there is no mention of the specific teams, there have been some reports which seem to indicate just who will be a part of the show, where the Race will be going, and what fans can expect. Here’s everything we know about the new season so far.

The Cast

According to the spoiler sites Inside Survivor and Reality Fan Forum, which follow the casts of the CBS shows, the official cast of Season 31 is as follows:

The Border Patrol agents and friends last competed on Season 20 of “The Amazing Race,” where they placed second. Becca Droz and Floyd Pierce: Team Fun from Season 29’s all-strangers match-up of “The Amazing Race” is back in action. After becoming major contenders, they wound up placing fifth following struggles in exceedingly hot temperatures during their season’s 10 th leg.

The friends and moms who respectively competed on Seasons 12 and 14, and Seasons 6, 7 and 14 of “Big Brother” will be competing on “The Amazing Race” for the first time. Chris Hammons and Bret LaBelle: The former “Survivor: Millenials vs. Gen X” competitors placed 11 th and 5 th overall on their season.

This married couple first appeared on Season 5 of “The Amazing Race,” when they were dating. They placed second overall and performed well during their time on the show, winning six legs overall. Eliza Orlins and Corinne Kaplan: Eliza previously competed on “Survivor: Vanuatu” and “Survivor: Micronesia,” finishing in fourth and 10 th place respectively. She is racing with “Survivor: Gabon” 7 th place finisher and “Survivor: Caramoan” 12 th place finisher Corinne.

These cousins, nicknamed “The Afghanimals” have appeared on “The Amazing Race” twice before. They placed fourth during both their first run in Season 23, as well as during Season 24’s “All-Stars” run. Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo: Franzel, who won Season 18 of “Big Brother,” is competing with her former housemate and current boyfriend.

While Elissa, who competed on Season 15 of “Big Brother,” is competing on “TAR” for the first time, her sister, Rachel, who competed on Season 12 and won Season 13 of “Big Brother” is a “TAR” vet. She previously competed on Seasons 20 and 24 of the show with her husband, Brendan, and the pair placed third each time. Rupert and Laura Boneham: This husband and wife duo have many “Survivor” credits between them. Rupert placed eighth on “Survivor: Pearl Islands,” fourth on “Survivor: All-Stars,” sixth on “Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains,” and 20 th on “Survivor: Blood vs. Water.” Laura meanwhile, competed with her husband on “Blood vs. Water,” placing 12 th .

This cast is a change from what was recently reported. Though former “Big Brother” stars were confirmed to have been axed from the new season of “Amazing Race,” this new report indicates that Da’Vonne Rogers (BB17 and BB18) and Bridgette Dunning (BB18), Tai Trang (“Survivor” 32 and 34), Dan Gheesling (BB10 Winner, BB14 runner-up), Jessie Godders (BB10 and BB11), Frank Eudy (BB14 and BB18) and Ian Terry (BB14 Winner) have all also been axed after allegedly being confirmed as competitors on the show.

Where The Race Is Going

Though filming has just gotten underway, it appears that the show is starting on the West Coast and heading to Asia first this season. Reality Fan Forum reported that the race began at the Hermosa Beach Pier in Los Angeles and that teams headed to Tokyo afterward.

This would make sense for the show, which usually changes where the season starts and goes first each time. Season 29 was the last season to see teams leave from the Los Angeles area, though their first destination was Panama.

When It Will Air

Though the show was renewed for Season 31, CBS has not officially given it a premiere date. However, Keoghan previously revealed he was optimistic that after the show received better ratings during Season 30 that it would once again return to a two seasons per year airing schedule, which could mean it will air sometime during the Fall.

“There’s no doubt what’s going to happen—if we shoot two races this year, they’ll more than likely shoot in the summer and next winter because we just finished shooting in the winter,” he said at the time. “On the normal schedule. I have a feeling we’re going to go back to a normal schedule. CBS is very happy. Never say never, but I know this season is a good season, and we’ve got some great stuff coming up.”