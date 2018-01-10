Details about Texas sports reporter Courtney Roland’s disappearance came to light this week after the 29-year-old was found safe by police. Roland, who was reported missing over the weekend after she sent confusing text messages to friends and family, was found beneath an Interstate 610 overpass in Houston Monday.

Disappearance

Roland, a reporter who covers Texas A&M sports for Rivals.com, went missing after she covered a football camp Saturday. She reportedly sent strange texts to her mother and roommate and called police to tell them she was concerned about a suspicious man following her. She told her roommate about a man in a blue truck who followed her, her roommate told KPRC-TV. Her roommate also said her car was previously broken into.

Roland was last seen near the Galleria shopping mall. Her car and purse were discovered after she went missing.

Roland’s disappearance prompted widespread concern as a search mounted for her. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged the public to help search for her, while many expressed concern that she may have been harmed on her way home from reporting.

Discovery

Roland was found after witnesses spotted her in the area. She was bruised but unharmed.

“After seeing Ms. Roland’s case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15 a.m., stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond,” the Houston Police Department said on Twitter. “Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked in at an area hospital.”

What Happened

Roland apparently told police officers she had an adverse reaction to medication, leading her to become disoriented, CBS News reported. Police said it was unclear whether she was being followed before her disappearance, as she previously stated, but noted that they did not believe a crime had occurred.

“When our people were talking with her she seemed pretty confused about everything,” said police Lt. Manuel Cruz Jr, according to CBS. “We do not suspect any foul play or any kind of suspicious activity attached to this incident.”

Investigators also said they believed Roland thought she lost her phone and started searching for it when she went missing.

“We believe she was looking for her phone, but because she was in a confused state, she wasn’t thinking straight,” Houston Police Department Missing Persons Capt. Mark Lentini said Monday, according to KPRC-TV. “She came back to the Galleria area, parked her car and wandered off.”

Roland was taken to a nearby hospital and examined but she did not appear to be injured, police said. She remained in the hospital Monday.

“Her family is with her,” a spokesperson told reporters Monday. “The missing persons part of this case is over."