A white man reportedly used blackface to conceal his identity during an alleged armed robbery of a Las Vegas casino in January.

Cameron James Kennedy, 26, allegedly threatened a cashier and stole $23,367 from a casino cage at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino on Jan. 10, according to court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Kennedy on Jan. 25 and charged him armed robbery. If convicted, Kennedy could face up to 20 years in prison.

Kennedy had already been under federal supervision for robbery charges, which required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, according to U.S. Attorney Dayle Elieson and a criminal complaint. Police said he removed the device three hours before the alleged theft.

The cashier told police that she believed the suspect was a white man because his skin tone was "off" and "blotchy," the Associated Press reported.

"Kennedy’s face also appeared darker than usual as though he had wiped something off of his skin," the complaint read.

During the robbery, Kennedy reportedly revealed a semi-automatic handgun. "I want all your hundreds and don’t mess around. I am not kidding, I want all the hundreds," he told the cashier.

Authorities initially placed Kennedy under federal supervision after he pled guilty to a series of bank robberies in 2012. He was released in June but was arrested again in December after he allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check.

Investigators said Kennedy contacted a jewelry store and requested a $1,500 gold bracelet. He reportedly spent money on food, hotel expenses and debit card deposits and marijuana, reported KVVU, a Fox affiliate in Las Vegas.

A witness told police on Feb. 14 that Kennedy had arrived at an apartment building wearing dark-colored clothes after the robbery, according to court records. The witness identified Kennedy in a series of surveillance photos, police said.

Kennedy is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 26.

Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images