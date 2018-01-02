An ex-Disney employee filed a lawsuit against the company claiming he faced discrimination because of his ethnicity.

Abderrahmane Sebti, who is Moroccan, worked at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort until the company fired him in 2014. He filed a complaint last week at the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, asking for over of $75,000, the Orlando-Sentinel reported Tuesday.

The lawsuit stated that Sebti accused Disney of "violating his civil rights" and "creating a hostile work environment." He alleged that he was prevented from praying during Ramadan and was not considered during promotions.

Sebti also claimed he discovered damages to his vehicle, including scratches and what appeared to be a noose hanging from his office chair in December 2012, a report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said, according to the Orlando-Sentinel.

"We have not been formally served with the complaint and will respond as appropriate in court," Disney said in a statement released to the Orlando-Sentinel. Jay Romano, Sebti’s attorney, refused to comment on the matter.

The incident was deemed "unfounded," by authorities, meaning that the detective discovered there were "no truth to the allegations" or "there was no proof a crime was committed." No arrests were made in connection with the incident, according to reports.

"He feels the noose was a sign telling to go ‘hang himself’ and feels that his is being threatened," a January 2013 sheriff's incident report said.

Sebti is seeking damages for lost wages, mental distress and damages to his reputation, the report said. Sebti started with Disney in 1989, where he worked as a premium and special events coordinator at the ESPN complex.

The ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is athletic complex located in the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. It was formally known as Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex from 1997 to 2010 until ESPN rebranded it.

Photo: Getty Images