Author Anna Todd hit it big with “After,” a hit Wattpad story that turned into an internationally bestselling series. Now, she’s back with an all-new novel, “The Brightest Stars,” and International Business Times has the exclusive reveal of its out-of-this-world cover.

Hitting physical and digital retailers on Sept. 18th, this will be Todd’s first independent title, after releasing both the “After” series and her recent “The Spring Girls” novel through Simon and Schuster’s Gallery Books. She posted the first eight chapters of the book on her Wattpad account in 2017, but the upcoming published version will contain the full, edited story.

Here’s the official description of the novel:

Karina knows the harsh realities of military life. And like anyone who has grown up around an army base, she knows the background noise that follows a soldier home from war. That’s why she’s forging her own quiet life in her own little house. But she hasn’t turned her back on her family. She’s the glue that holds them together—when her father is deployed, when her brother, Austin, has another brush with the law. Karina knows that she has to look after herself, that she can’t always fix what’s broken. But when Austin’s behavior worsens and her father’s reactions grow more extreme, Karina feels her own edges beginning to fray. That’s when she meets him—a closed book she’s desperate to open. At just twenty, Kale is a handsome, brooding soldier struggling with the aftermath of two tours in Afghanistan. He’s emotionally damaged and closed off. Quiet doesn’t begin to describe him. But as Karina gets used to his stable presence, she finds it hard to ignore the way he makes her feel. In their time together, she finds the stillness she has always wanted and never found. She lets down her guard. And she lets herself fill in the blanks about this mysterious man. But illusions quickly made are quickly shattered. That’s when Karina has to find her own courage—to untangle the truth from the lies, and decide what she’s going to do about it.

With this book, fans can expect another emotional and compelling story from Todd. And, if we’re judging the book by its cover for a minute, the story will be beautiful, as well. Go ahead, take a look.

Photo: Anna Todd

Aside from getting ready to release this new title in a few months, Todd is also hard at work on the film adaptation of the first book in the “After” series. Starring Julia Goldani Telles (Tessa) and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin (Hardin), filming is set to begin shortly in Boston. The author will also be going on a worldwide tour in support of “The Brightest Stars.”

Photo: Valorie Darling

Pick up a copy of Anna Todd’s “The Brightest Stars” when it goes on sale on Sept. 18.