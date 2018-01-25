Sorry everyone, the baby photos and your lunch check-in will have to wait for now. The Facebook app is down and not working for many users across the globe today. The first Facebook outages were reported around 1:16 p.m. EST Thursday, according to DownDetector.

The Facebook outages peaked to more than 1,800 reports shortly after Facebook stopped working. As of 1:45 the app and website were working for all of the IBT employees in the office but multiples users from around the world were tweeted about Facebook being down for them.

The live outage map provided by DownDetector shows Facebook is not working for people in California, must of the East Coast and the UK. The Facebook app was sending some users a message that said "Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few hours."





"My Facebook is down in case anyone is wondering where I went. Anyone else having problems," Twitter user Michele Mikala Ross tweeted.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is also experiencing outages today. According to several users Instagram has been down this afternoon.











"Is Facebook down? too many things I need to work have gone down this week. I'm just gonna walk straight into the woods until I hit a tree or something," Twitter user Christopher Evan (@evcon) said.

Photo: Down Detector

Stay with International Business Times for updates on the Facebook outages. As of 2 p.m. Facebook has not tweeted or put out a statement about the sites being down. Update, as of 2:40 p.m. Facebook is still down.