NFL programming is coming to Facebook. Both companies will partner together to bring highlights, game recaps and other programming to Facebook users, the league announced Tuesday.

Along with general game recaps, the NFL will bring series like “NFL Turning Point” and “Sound FX” to Facebook’s Watch platform for original video programming. “NFL Turning Point” features coverage including game and play breakdowns, while “Sound FX” shows highlights with players directly from the field and sidelines. The deal between Facebook and the NFL will last for two years and starts immediately, according to Reuters.

"We're excited for Watch to become a destination for NFL fans to catch up on the latest on-field action and connect with one another," Dan Reed, Facebook's Head of Global Sports Partnerships, said in a statement. "These full game recaps and shows will deliver comprehensive coverage while enabling the active NFL fan communities on Facebook to watch and debate the top storylines from each week."

Facebook has struck out on live NFL games for several seasons, as Thursday Night Football games have gone to Twitter and Amazon for the past two years. Twitter had streaming rights for the 2016 NFL season at an estimated $10 million and Amazon got the rights for the 2017 season at a reported $50 million.

Still, getting a high-profile deal from the league is a clear bonus for its fledgling Watch service. In recent months, Facebook has invested heavily in original video content for Watch with traditional media networks and live programming, but its live streaming offerings haven’t necessarily had the same name recognition.

While the social media network has locked down groups like Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer, it’s also padded out its streaming offerings with regional college football games and esports matches. Facebook is likely still angling for a streaming deal from a major sports event — its $600 million bid for Indian rugby rights earlier this month was widely seen as a move to establish its bona fides as a major player for sports streaming rights — and major upcoming events include the NFL’s renewal of its mobile streaming rights, the World Cup and the Olympics.

Facebook’s investments also come amid increased competition for tech companies for original video content. Competitors like Snapchat and Twitter have invested heavily in launching their own original content in a bid to make users stick around for longer and get additional video advertising revenue. Although it didn’t get streaming games rights for a second year, Twitter still has its own partner show with the NFL Network for the current NFL season.