A doctored photo of conservative commentator Tomi Lahren discussing the fictitious holiday “Festivus” circulated online around Christmastime, drawing criticism despite the fact that it was fake. The photo depicted Lahren on a Fox News segment alongside a breaking news alert that read “Tomi: Obama Created Festivus To Destroy Christmas.”

The meme was in reference to the “Festivus” holiday that debuted on “Seinfeld” in 1997. In the now-famous episode, George Costanza’s father comes up with the holiday after growing irritated with the consumerism of traditional Christmas. The stark aluminum pole and “airing of the grievances” are now pop culture lore.

“Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son,” Frank Costanza says in the episode. “I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way…A new holiday was born: A Festivus for the rest of us!”

The fake “Festivus” image of Lahren appeared to fool many on the internet. The photo was shared by Barstool News alongside the caption: “Christmas is canceled. Thanks Obama.”

“I know Tomi Lahren was five when the Festivus episode aired on Seinfeld, but you’d think she might Google it before putting out such a false load of crap,” one user vehemently tweeted. “It is entertaining how right-wing pundits will blame everything on Obama, facts be damned. Now I wonder why they target him?”

Lahren herself fired back at those sharing the image.

“Does it not bother you to circulate a photoshopped piece of FAKE NEWS?” she tweeted at Barstool. “Classy.”

She also tweeted at others who shared the image, expressing her anger over the fake photo.

“You idiots think this is real?” she wrote. “Have you nothing better to do than photoshop fake news? Get a hobby. Go for a walk. Do something. Good Lord.”