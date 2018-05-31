Bethesda has officially announced the next “Fallout” game and it’s called “Fallout 76.” Bethesda promises to bring more information about it during its E3 2018 presentation, but anonymous sources say that “Fallout 76” is going to be an online survival RPG.

“Fallout 76” is said to be an “experimental new entry” into the franchise that will be an online survival RPG that’s heavily inspired by games like “DayZ” and “Rust,” sources told Kotaku. Bethesda originally prototyped the new game as a multiplayer version of “Fallout 4” with the goal to see what an online “Fallout” game would look like. Apparently, the developer’s plans changed a bit over the last couple of years.

Sources say that “Fallout 74” will still have a story and will let players go on quests, much like the previous games. The game will also feature base-building like “Fallout 4,” other survival-based mechanics and multiplayer mechanics. One source said that the gameplay is “rapidly changing,” much like any other online “service” games.

As for the game’s title, it is a direct reference to Vault 74, which was mentioned in both “Fallout 3” and “Fallout 4.” Vault 76 is meant to be opened only 20 years after the nuclear war. This means that players should expect the game to have less settlements and civilized settings. This also means that players should expect a different kind of experience as they will most likely encounter more desolate areas than ever before. The game will likely focus on rebuilding and it may have a more robust base-building system, as pointed out by Forbes.

Sources also said that “Fallout 74” is being developed by Bethesda’s main Maryland team, the same folks responsible for “Fallout 4” and “Skyrim.” The company’s Austin branch, formerly BattleCry Studios, is also involved in the new game’s development. The studio had been working on an online hero combat free-to-play game called “BattleCry.” Development for that game was cancelled in 2015 and in March 2018 the studio was rebranded as Bethesda Game Studios Austin. It’s likely that some of the online gaming elements leftover from “BattleCry” might be carried over to “Fallout 76.”

Bethesda’s E3 2018 press conference is scheduled to take place on June 10 at 6:30pm PT. The video game publisher will most certainly reveal more information on “Fallout 76” during its conference and fans will finally find out if it will truly be an online survival game.

