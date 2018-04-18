The new characters just keep on coming on Freeform’s drama series “Famous in Love.” So far, stars like Romeo Miller, Claudia Lee, Ally Brooke and Danielle Campbell have shown up in the series to have some fun, and now Sofia Carson is ready to do the same.

The “Descendants” actress, and one of the stars of Freeform’s possible new series “The Perfectionists,” makes her debut on the show during Wednesday’s new episode, “The Kids Aren’t All Right,” as Sloane. Her character, the daughter of a big producer, is “coming to stir things up, stir up the pot of Hollywood, not unlike Alexis [Niki Koss]” according to her co-star Charlie Depew (Jake) in an interview with ET.

Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Carson, herself, gave a little insight into what Sloane’s personality is like and what types of things fans can expect from her.

“I can relate to her in the sense that she went to college like I went to college,” Carson told Young Hollywood. “She’s also kind of fashion forward and I love fashion as well. She’s a little bit more of a baddie than I am. I’m definitely not as cool as Sloane, or probably as Ava [on ‘The Perfectionists’]. I’m not really cool at all. So in that sense, it’s kind of fun to play the mean girl.”

Freeform teased the star’s upcoming arrival on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “Let’s play a game. You finally get to meet Sloane in tomorrow’s episode of #FamousInLove. What do you think her character is like?”

Aside from this new addition and the many ways she’ll likely mix things up, fans will also watch as “Alexis receives a very cold shoulder from everyone on set after her reality show’s scandalous reveal,” according to the official synopsis. One of the things Alexis isn’t happy with on set? The fact that she has to wear a fat suit for her character in “Locked” and she can be seen in the promo begging Nina (Perrey Reeves) to change it or else she won’t come out of the trailer. Also in the episode, Miller, Campbell, and Lee will all once again be guest-starring.

Catch the new episode of “Famous in Love” on Freeform on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.