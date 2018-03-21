Potterheads were pretty excited when the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” trailer dropped, but they were confused when they saw a group of wizards and witches apparating inside the grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Time and again, Hermione Granger has said in the “Harry Potter” books that people cannot apparate inside Hogwarts for safety and security reasons. But why were a group of witches and wizards able to do so back in 1927?

Many took to Twitter to express their disappointment in what they called a glaring plot hole in the movie franchise. But “Fantastic Beasts” actress Jessica Williams, who is also a good friend of creator J.K. Rowling, told fans to give them the benefit of the doubt.

“David Yates and Jo [wrote the script]. Who knows more about the Potter universe person than the person who created it? Nobody. Not a single person,” she told Mashable about the controversy.

“So, like, LOL what do you mean?! Don’t you think that will addressed in film? Don’t you think there was a reason for it? Do you think you know more than she does on this subject?” she added.

Months before its release, the second movie in the franchise has already received tons of criticisms, and it’s mainly because of Johnny Depp’s involvement as the villain, Gellert Grindewald. People have urged the studio to recast Depp because of his past brush with domestic violence, but Rowling has stood by his casting.

She explained that Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard have come to an agreement, and what they are trying to do now is to “protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives.”

“I understand why some have been confused and angry about why that didn’t happen,” she said in a statement. “Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

Aside from Depp, Eddie Redmayne will also be reprising his role as magizoologist Newt Scamander in the film. Meanwhile, Jude Law will be breathing life to young Albus Dumbledore.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16. Photo: Warner Bros.