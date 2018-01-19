J.K. Rowling created a huge backstory for American wizards just for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” since she came up with the magical school Ilvermorny and the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA).

In London, they use the term “muggle” for non-magical folks, and in America, they call them “no-maj.” But since the sequel, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” will take place in Paris, they created another term for those without any magical inclination.

Director David Yates told Entertainment Weekly that the French term for muggle in the film is simply: “Non–magique.”

Yates is quite excited for fans to see what they have done with the magical community in Paris, since it is unlike the backdrops in New York and London. “[The wizarding world in Paris is] quite glamorous, it’s quite beautiful. There’s a community that lives alongside the muggle community, it’s much freer than in New York, where there’s segregation,” Yates shared. “Paris is a bit like England, actually, not so hung up about the differences between the two. Magical people can freely move into non-magical communities as long as they’re discreet about their talents.”

For the next three “Fantastic Beasts” film, Yates revealed that it will be set in different cities. “Jo’s [Rowling] already told us where the next one is taking place. It’s very exciting. This is a global story, ultimately. And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world,” he said.

For now, the sequel will bring back Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, together with his friends Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), and Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler). The troubled boy Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) is also present.

Not to be missed are new characters Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner) and Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz), as well as a mysterious woman with no name (Claudia Kim). Kim’s character was only described as a “young woman we first meet as a featured attraction at a wizarding circus.”

People are pretty excited to see Jude Law play the young Albus Dumbledore, while fans are upset that Johnny Depp will be reprising his role as the villain, Gellert Grindelwald.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16, 2018. Photo: Warner Bros.