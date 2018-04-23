J.K. Rowling added a lot of characters to the upcoming movie “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” and one of them is going to be played by her good friend, actress Jessica Williams.

Nobody knew which character Williams will be playing but Rowling recently provided answers on Twitter.

For Williams, being a part of the “Harry Potter” is a dream come true. She used to read the books when she was a child, so being able to take part in the wizarding world via the films is nothing short of a dream come true for the actress.

“Those movies and books, especially the books, were so important to me,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I could not have fathomed that when I was in the fourth grade reading these books, there would be a character I play that exists in this universe. It’s insane to me.”

So when netizens criticized the trailer of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” because of a glaring plot hole, Williams was quick to defend the film and Rowling. In the trailer, a group of witches and wizards were seen apparating in Hogwarts grounds back in 1927.

Time and again, Hermione Granger has said in the “Harry Potter” books that people cannot apparate inside Hogwarts for safety and security reasons. Because of this, many fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Instead of lambasting the film even before they got to see it, Williams asked fans to give the creators the benefit of the doubt. She assured them that they know what they are doing, and Rowling would not be so careless with an important fact about Hogwarts.

“David Yates and Jo [wrote the script]. Who knows more about the Potter universe person than the person who created it? Nobody. Not a single person,” she told Mashable about the controversy.

“So, like, LOL what do you mean?! Don’t you think that will addressed in film? Don’t you think there was a reason for it? Do you think you know more than she does on this subject?” she added.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16. Photo: Getty Images/Roy Rochlin