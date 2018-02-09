Imagine meeting your favorite author face-to-face, and even taking part in a movie that she wrote the screenplay for. This is what “Sister Winifred” star Victoria Yeates experienced when she took part in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Yeates is a self-confessed Potterhead, and she absolutely adores J.K. Rowling. When she finally met the author, she became an even bigger fan. “She is everything you would expect,” she told Radio Times. “She’s down to earth, she’s funny, she’s intelligent, she’s open, warm, and again I was nervous about meeting her!

“She’s on set a lot, she’s just a really normal, approachable person. And incredibly intelligent. A role model for me, really. I hope I could be a bit of what she is,” she added.

Yeates revealed that she would be playing a character named Bunty, although she refused to divulge any more spoilers. “Bunty. She’s a lovely character,” she shared. “Basically, I can tell you nothing. I have signed away any rights to tell you anything.”

As for Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), Yeates had a little bit more to say. “In these films you’re really getting to see how Dumbledore becomes Dumbledore,” Yeates said. “What we go through, the beasts within us, what we have to overcome to become the people that we want to become.”

Eddie Redmayne, who plays magizoologist Newt Scamander, earlier said that Law was the perfect fit to play young Dumbledore.

“I had talked a little bit with Jo [Rowling] about what Newt and Dumbledore’s relationship was in the first film because it was alluded to. And then when they cast Jude, who I’ve known for a long time, it made such sense because there was a kind of debonair quality to him, but also like a playfullness that felt entirely appropriate, but also there’s kind of a weight to his… he’s got a weightiness, Dumbledore… Not physical weightiness,” he laughingly told Screen Rant. “But when Jude arrived on set, he just looked so perfect. It all made complete sense.”

While people lauded Law’s role, the same cannot be said of Johnny Depp, who will be playing the villain, Gellert Grindelwald. In fact, there were a lot of people who expressed their displeasure over his casting and threatened to boycott the franchise.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” will be released on Nov. 16, 2018. Photo: Getty Images/Anthony Harvey