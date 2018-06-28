Months after she was fired from the MTV series “Teen Mom OG,” Farrah Abraham has announced her next career move outside of reality television. The 28-year-old revealed she plans to take on the world of film and is working on creating a movie about her life.

In 2012, Abraham released her book “My Teenage Dream Ended,” which detailed her teenage years, including her pregnancy, the death of her daughter’s father, Derek Underwood, and other obstacles she faced in her youth.

During an interview with TooFab, Abraham stated she was in the process of adapting her first novel into a film. “I’m working on storyboards right now and the screenplay, it’s really a project and a challenge and it’s crazy good,” she told the site.

“I can’t wait, I’m on my first draft right now and it’s going beyond what was said in the book. The book is a classic and that’s where everything stems from, and that’s the main storyline, which we need to stick with. But I also think showing some before and after the show is really what the fans want, so we’re getting that and I can’t wait to show that. It’s going to be very interesting.”

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Although she has not shared a release date for the upcoming film, Abraham did post a casting call to her Instagram Story on Thursday. The star invited actors who resembled the “Teen Mom” alum and Underwood to audition for the open roles.

Abraham’s announcement of her new film comes a few months after reaching a settlement with Viacom. The reality star initially sued MTV for $5 million after claiming she was fired in October 2017 due to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

“Viacom let me go because as a Business Mogul I act like an adult and part take in adult promotions and activities that other adults do for FREE or in private!” she wrote in a Facebook post following her termination.

The two parties “amicably settled” in March and Abraham was later invited to attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards.

Abraham has reportedly been focusing on her career following her arrest earlier this month. The television personality was charged with misdemeanor battery and trespassing after striking an employee at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images