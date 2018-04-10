An Oklahoma father was arrested Saturday for allegedly shooting and killing his teenage son. The man reportedly believed someone had stolen a pickup truck that belonged to the family, so he fired his rifle at the vehicle, which was being driven by his 13-year-old son.

Tony Rutherford, 47, was apprehended and booked into Delaware County Jail for first-degree murder, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). Officials have not yet released the boy’s name, the Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred before 1:45 a.m. Saturday, according to OSBI. Delaware County deputies responded to a call about a shooting and discovered the teen shot dead inside the truck, Tulsa World reported. OSBI officials were then called to aid the investigation.

Authorities said that neighbors near a vacant home in the rural town of Jay witnessed vehicles driving up to it and notified Rutherford. He drove up to the property and saw someone driving off in his older son’s truck. Believing the vehicle had been stolen, he decided to follow it.

Officials said Rutherford "gave chase and fired his rifle at the driver several times." He reportedly was unaware of who was driving the truck.

"During our investigation, we determined that neighbors out in that area saw some suspicious activity at a nearby vacant home. They called the homeowners parents who lived nearby. The father went out to inspect what was going on," Jennifer Brown from OSBI said in a statement, according to KOAM, a CBS affiliate in Missouri.

"What is unique about this situation is that we have a father who thought he was protecting an older son's property. And in fact, he shot and killed his younger son, not knowing his younger son," according to Brown.

Rutherford’s bail has not been set. His attorney, Winston Connor II, released a statement.

"Tony and his family are very sorry by the loss of their child and time will reveal the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident which does not constitute a crime," the statement read.

The OBSI handed over the case to the district attorney who will determine if the suspect will be prosecuted for first-degree murder or if the charges will be changed. District Attorney Kenny Wright told Tulsa World that the investigation was ongoing.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)