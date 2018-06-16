Dads are a big part of their kids' lives, and Father's Day is the one day a year where they truly get the recognition they deserve for everything they do.

Thankfully, those who aren't sure how to show dad how grateful they are may be in luck this year. Several restaurants are providing promotions to honor dads, which allows kids the chance to treat dad to a special meal while saving a little money. Here all the special deals (and some freebies) you can take advantage of this Father's Day.

Free Food For Dads:

Photo: Pilot Flying J

Contests, Giveaways, And Gift Card Offers:

Special Father's Day Menus And Deals:

Photo: iPic