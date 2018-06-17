Father’s Day is here! It’s the day all sons and daughters pamper their beloved dad silly, showering him with gifts and hugs for being the driving force and inspirational idol in their lives.

This year on June 17, take your dad out to his favorite restaurant or go out fishing with him or if you have been too busy all year round, just call him and let him know how special he is in your life.

And since it is the age of social media, here are a few quotes from famous celebrities about what their dads meant to them that you can share on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and dedicate to your father (courtesy of Brainy Quote):

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me.” — Jim Valvano

“Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.” — Wade Boggs

“My dad is my best friend, my father, and my boss. When I do something that is exciting and he likes it, it feels three times as good as you can imagine.” — David Lauren

“My father used to say that it's never too late to do anything you wanted to do. And he said, 'You never know what you can accomplish until you try.'” — Michael Jordan

Photo: Getty Images/ NARINDER NANU

“My dad was my best friend and greatest role model. He was an amazing dad, coach, mentor, soldier, husband and friend.” — Tiger Woods

“Mothers play an important role as the heart of the home, but this in no way lessens the equally important role fathers should play, as head of the home, in nurturing, training, and loving their children.” — Ezra Taft Benson

“I imagine God to be like my father. My father was always the voice of certainty in my life. Certainty in the wisdom, certainty in the path, certainty always in God. For me God is certainty in everything. Certainty that everything is good and everything is God.” — Yehuda Berg

“You don't have to deserve your mother's love. You have to deserve your father's.” — Robert Frost

“I am not ashamed to say that no man I ever met was my father's equal, and I never loved any other man as much.” — Hedy Lamarr

“One of the greatest gifts my father gave me — unintentionally — was witnessing the courage with which he bore adversity. We had a bit of a rollercoaster life with some really challenging financial periods. He was always unshaken, completely tranquil, the same ebullient, laughing, jovial man.” — Ben Okri

“I decided in my life that I would do nothing that did not reflect positively on my father's life.” — Sidney Poitier

“When it comes to Father's Day, I will remember my dad for both being there to nurture me and also for the times he gave me on my own to cultivate my own interests and to nurture my own spirit.” — Jennifer Grant

“I've said it before, but it's absolutely true: My mother gave me my drive, but my father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future.” — Liza Minnelli

“My dad's my best mate, and he always will be.” — Cher Lloyd

“My father always used to say that when you die, if you've got five real friends, then you've had a great life.” — Lee Iacocca

“This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments — and you get the tears at the end, too.” – Harlan Coben