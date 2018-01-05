This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A criminal incident in Sandy Springs, Georgia, Friday morning led to one FBI agent being injured. The unidentified FBI agent was dragged by a pickup truck after attempting to arrest him, an agency spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The suspect was reportedly a member of a gang. He was confronted by the FBI agent in the hotel lobby but ran to his pickup truck in an attempt to get away. The FBI agent shot him while he was being dragged by the truck, WAGA-TV reported.

The FBI agent in question was dragged about a quarter mile. Both he and the suspect were transported to nearby hospitals. The shooting happened at the Wyndham Atlanta Galleria hotel, according to WAGA.

“At this point, I can tell you the incident involved one of our agents and a suspect we were trying to arrest,” FBI spokesperson Kevin Rowson told the AJC in a statement. “The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital.”

An investigation into the situation was underway.