Dog owners in a handful of states got a dire warning Thursday, as the Food & Drug Administration announced product recalls for two different brands of dog food on the same day, the Miami Herald reported. Dogs and humans who came into contact with recently manufactured products by Raws for Paws and Smokehouse Pet Products were found to be at risk of contracting salmonella, according to the recall notices.

Dogs’ food and treats have been recalled after people found salmonella in themhttps://t.co/WK3otpmYrL pic.twitter.com/x82nQamIg4 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) February 9, 2018

The first of the two notices belonged to Smokehouse, specifically its “Beefy Munchies” dog treats. The four ounce bags were distributed in North Carolina, Michigan, Colorado and Washington and are marked as best used by Oct. 25, 2019. The Colorado Department of Agriculture found traces of salmonella in its normal testing process.

Second was the Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food, which also potentially carried salmonella. The Minnesota-based product was also sold in Wisconsin and Iowa, creating a possible midwestern salmonella situation. This product shipped in sealed plastic tubes in either one or five pound varieties and were manufactured between October and February.

The FDA noted that Smokehouse customers should stop using the Beefy Munchies and return whatever they have not used to the store for a refund. They encouraged Raws for Paws customers to call the company at 612-465-0372 for more information on returning the product, which was distributed through mail order.

These were only the second and third FDA recall notices posted since last June. The only other notice was in January, as JustFoodForDogs dog food was found to contain Listeria. Salmonella is marked by nausea and diarrhea (both normal and bloody) in both dogs and humans. The FDA’s notices said dogs who ate the food and humans who handled the food were at risk.

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images