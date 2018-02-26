It looks like there’s really going to be a significant time jump between Season 3 and Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

In a recent interview with Deadline, chief content officer for “The Walking Dead” and “Fear” Scott Gimple suggested that Season 4 of “Fear” is not a step back in time. “It’s like a secret story that Morgan never shared,” Gimple teased, before revealing that “they are moving forward.”

“It’d be kind of cool if we had like young Lennie James, like, it’s a prequel like ‘Gotham’ but this is not a prequel,” Gimple noted. “I will say, and it’s important, it’s not a prequel, but we do play with time in interesting ways in this upcoming season of ‘Fear’ to tell a certain story. So, I don’t want to sell like everything is happening on this precise timeline that I’m giving you. We do play a little bit with time in ‘Fear,’ but as far as Morgan (Lennie James) goes we’re not telling a story about Morgan’s past.”

While James has been keeping “Fear’s” Season 4 timeline a secret, the actor previously told TV Insider that it’s going to be a continuation of Morgan’s story. “I can safely say that, in a weird way, it is both a continuation of that battle that Morgan’s having with himself and with the people around him, and it is still part of his journey to finding some kind of inner peace,” James said. “But it’s not necessarily told in a straight line.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Ian Goldberg echoed James’ comments, saying that Season 4 is “going to be telling stories that experiment with time.”

“We’re playing around with narrative structure,” Goldberg’s fellow showrunner Andrew Chambliss added. “Hopefully, [we] have done it in such a way that when the audience thinks they’ve figured out where we’re going, we have a way to pull the rug out from under them. The decision to reach for those narrative techniques was to really make people feel on edge because this is how the characters feel in the apocalypse, never knowing what’s going to come around the corner.”

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC.