AMC has released new promo photos for the highly anticipated Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

Although it remains unclear how “The Walking Dead” character Morgan (Lennie James) will be integrated into “Fear the Walking Dead,” a picture from the new season of the companion series first published by TV Insider suggests that Nick (Frank Dillane) is one of the first people the staff-wielding survivor meets. However, it looks like the two won’t immediately see each other eye to eye, as Madison’s (Kim Dickens) son appears to be stopping Morgan from doing something brutal in the promo pic.

While details on Morgan’s Season 4 arc are being kept under wraps, James told TV Insider last month that his character’s role in the upcoming season is going to be a continuation of Morgan’s story that started on the mothership series. “I can safely say that, in a weird way, it is both a continuation of that battle that Morgan’s having with himself and with the people around him, and it is still part of his journey to finding some kind of inner peace,” James said.

“Fear the Walking Dead” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss also teased to Entertainment Weekly last January that their goal for Morgan in Season 4 is to take the character to places he hasn’t been before.

“When we first met Lennie, he impressed upon us how much he cared about the character and how important it was to him for us to take Morgan to places we hadn’t seen before,” Chambliss shared. “It’s been a great challenge to set for ourselves, and it’s what we hope to do with the character — to push Morgan to places he could only get by coming into contact with the characters on ‘Fear.’ They’ll change him. And, at the same time, he’ll change them.”

In another recently released photo (via TV Guide) from the new season, Strand (Colman Domingo) stands side by side with returning character Luciana (Danay Garcia) as both of them point their firearms at someone off-frame.

Luciana was last seen in Season 3, episode 5, in which she left Broke Jaw Ranch for Mexicali.

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4 premieres on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. EDT on AMC. See the rest of the new promo photos for the new season here.