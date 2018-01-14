Fans have to wait for three more months for Season 4 of “Fear the Walking Dead.”

AMC announced at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Saturday that the new season of the zombie drama will return on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m. EDT. But beginning the following week, the show will move back to its regular 9 p.m. time slot.

The network also released the official logline for the upcoming season, which revealed that the story of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) and her family will now be told from the perspective of “The Walking Dead” character Morgan Jones (Lennie James). Read the full logline below:

“In Season 4 of ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ we will see the world of Madison Clark and her family through new eyes — the eyes of Morgan Jones, joining the story from the world of ‘The Walking Dead.’ The characters’ immediate past mixes with an uncertain present of struggle and discovery as they meet new friends, foes and threats. They fight for each other, against each other and against a legion of the dead to somehow build an existence against the crushing pressure of lives coming apart. There will be darkness and light; terror and grace; the heroic, mercenary, and craven, all crashing together towards a new reality for ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’”

In addition to James, other actors joining the show as series regulars are Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, and Garret Dillahunt. As new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg recently revealed to Entertainment Weekly, Grace plays Althea, someone who “has a number of impressive weapons in her arsenal, and a curiosity and understanding of people that often gives her a tactical advantage.” Elfman, meanwhile, portrays Naomi, a recluse survivor who “has a very good reason for keeping people at a distance.” Lastly, Dillahunt joins the cast as John, a “gentle soul who is no stranger to violence.”

Kevin Zegers is also set to appear in the new season, but details on his role are being kept under wraps.

Aside from Dickens, other cast members who are confirmed to return for Season 4 are Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Colman Domingo.

