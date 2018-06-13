“Fear the Walking Dead” showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss said that the AMC series is going to expand the remaining characters of the show in an attempt to fill the void Madison’s death has created.

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Goldberg and Chambliss said that viewers will learn more about the show’s new characters like Althea (Maggie Grace) and John (Garret Dillahunt) in the second half of Season 4.

“Althea is someone who typically prefers asking questions, then she does answering them,” Goldberg said. “But with that said, we are going to be finding out more about her, as the season goes on. She’s not someone who gives up information about herself, easily. But we will start to peel back the layers on her, as we see her relationship with these characters continue to deepen.”

“And we’re very excited to work with Garret, and think he’s done an amazing job bringing John Dorie to life,” Chambliss added. “We’re excited about all the characters we get to play with. … We really feel like all these characters, as we see them, kind of, in that final scene around the campfire. You know, there’s a lot of work for them to do, but we’re starting to see some of the connections forming between all of them. And we’re really excited to see how this group struggles to be together, how they grow together, how they’ve become almost a new family, moving forward.”

Photo: AMC

With Madison (Kim Dickens) dead, Goldberg and Chambliss were asked who the new protagonist might be. But the two deferred the question, noting that the zombie drama is an “ensemble show.”

Though the showrunners are also tight-lipped about the series’ next antagonist, they did say that the big part of what the characters are going to be up against in Season 4B is “Mother Nature herself.”

“We’ve seen walkers be a threat, we’ve seen humans be a threat, and now we’re going to see our characters facing both threats that we’ve seen before, but now they’re going to be doing it under even more dire circumstances than we’ve seen in the past,” Chambliss teased.

As seen in a promo for the second half of the season, there’s going to be a storm that sends walkers flying through the air.

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 4B premieres on Sunday, Aug. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on AMC.